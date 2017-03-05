UN Security Council To Visit Maiduguri

A team from the United Nations Security Council is visiting Maiduguri, to obtain first-hand information on the ongoing crisis in the northeast.

This will be the Council’s first visit to Nigeria, where it would rub minds with Federal and State authorities, as well as military leadership on the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons.

The UN team will also engage humanitarian actors, representatives of civil society groups, as well as men, women and children of the affected population.

Prior to arriving at the Borno State capital, the delegation had visited Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

During a visit to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Chad, the Head of the UN delegation, Ambassador Mathew Rycroft, offered partnership to the MNJTF.

Ambassador Rycroft stated the council’s satisfaction with the achievements of the task force, as the delegation was given a detailed brief on the activities of the MNJTF.

He noted that with the role being played by the force, there is evidence that mandates would be achieved.

The visits, together with the visit to Nigeria, would help the Council obtain a better overview of the crucial security and social issues facing the Lake Chad region.