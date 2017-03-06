Adamawa Ex-Governor Jailed For Corruption

A Former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala James Ngilari, has been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison by a High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state capital over corruption charges.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Nathan Musa, found Ngilari guilty of four charges, and discharged him on one, which bordered on conspiracy.

Justice Musa discharged and acquitted the Former Secretary to the State Government, and the Commissioner of Finance, who were second and third defendants in the case.

He said the law stipulated that the convict shall not be given an option of fine.

The former governor was charged on September 21, 2016.