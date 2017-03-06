ANPA Endorses Obiano As Sole Candidate For 2017

Ahead of the November 18 Gubernatorial election in Anambra state, the apex socio-political organisation of the people of Anambra north senatorial zone, Anambra North Peoples Assembly (ANPA), has taken a unanimous decision not to go to the polls with multiple candidates, but to stick with the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano for continuity.

In a massively attended meeting at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, the entire assembly from the seven Local Government Areas of Anambra north, led by Emmanuel Achike and assisted by the former Minster of Health, Dr. Tim Menakaya, endorsed and declared the governor as their choice and sole candidate for the election and urged other senatorial zones to support them in their own interest.

In the history of governance in Anambra state, the Central senatorial zone has had the opportunity of occupying the seat of Anambra state government for 11 years, the south senatorial zone for six years and six months and the North senatorial zone for the very first time.

ANPA, irrespective of political leaning, had gathered and taken a unanimous decision to allow the present administration to continue based on a wide consultation made in the seven Local Government Areas that make up Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

Speeches by the Chairman, Elder Emmanuel Achike and his assistant, Dr. Tim Menakaya set the meeting on course in which the conviction of continuity became high for the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano.

Member representing Ogbaru (II) constituency, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, read out the report of the fact finding committee which was adopted by the whole House as a working document for the upcoming election.

“It is a general consensus that Anambra North should retain power for another four years so as to complete the maximum of eight years in office which will see that the circle of equity be completed as other senatorial zones have enjoyed the same in the past. It was a general conviction that Anambra North has to win the forthcoming 2017 gubernatorial election.”

Member representing Oyi/Ayamelum, Gabriel Onyenwife and a former Senatorial candidate for Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Dr. Mike Areh took the bull by the horn to appeal to the conscience of the people on continuity and urged them to consider the monumental achievements of the governor and stick to him for the coming polls.

The motion for endorsement of Governor Willie Obiano as the sole candidate of Anambra North people was moved as the people affirmed that Obiano was found as the best option and worthy to pilot the affairs of the state for another four years on completion of the present tenure.

A former senator representing Anambra East and West, Mr Emma Anosike among other persons who reacted to the endorsement noted that until Governor Obiano says he would not run, that would be the only time the zone would search another.

The meeting then came to an end with an appeal from members of ANPA, calling on other senatorial zones to support the idea for equity and fairness.