Anti-Corruption War: Govt. Is Treating Symptoms Not The Disease – Akin Oyebode

As the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government says one of its major programs is to tackle corruption, a Professor of International Law, Akin Oyebode, however believes that the government is only treating the symptoms and not the disease.

Professor Oyebode, who was a guest on Channels Television’s political program, Sunday Politics, said Nigeria must increase the penalty on corruption related offences.

“It seems that the Buhari government is fighting the symptoms rather than the root cause of corruption.

“Corruption is systemic, in fact we practice what one can call the crypto capitalist structure and the political economy of corruption will show the type of capitalism we are operating is a form of legalised robbery and to that extent you cannot wish corruption away, except you change the political economy of Nigeria.”

Oyebode, however added that Nigerian leaders are afraid to take the plunge.

He then advised that the government would have to revise the options available.