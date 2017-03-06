Arsenal Yet To Comment On Sanchez Bust Up

Arsenal is yet to comment on reports that Alexis Sanchez was involved in a training ground bust-up with his team-mates prior to Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Widespread reports in the national press have suggested that the 28-year-old walked out of training mid-session last week before being involved in an angry confrontation with his team mates.

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, is likely to face questions over the alleged incident at his media conference ahead of the Champions League return with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Sanchez was left out of the starting line-up for the match at Anfield, but came on at half time with the Gunners losing 2 – 0, following the strikes from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.