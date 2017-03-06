Lagos State Appoints Three New Judges

Three new judges are to be sworn-in to the Lagos State Judiciary on Wednesday, March 8.

They would be inducted at a ceremony to be presided over by the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

The newly appointed judges are: the Chief Registrar of the State Judiciary, Emmanuel Ogundare, the Deputy Chief Registrar, Special Duties, Magistrate Serifat Solebo and the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Idowu Alakija.

The appointments of the new judges followed the approval of the National Judicial Council (NJC) on the recommendation of the State Judicial Service Commission chaired by the Chief Judge, Oluwafunmilayo Atilade.

The new appointments has brought the total number of judges in the Lagos State Judiciary to 57 with 98 magistrates.