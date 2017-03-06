Osinbajo Arrives Edo State On Working Visit

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is in Edo state on a working visit.

Professor Osinbajo was received at the Benin City Airport by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and Minister of state for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachukwu, among other personalities.

He is to also pay a courtesy visit to HRM Ewuare (II), Oba of Benin at his palace before proceeding to the New Era College Benin City for a town hall meeting with stakeholders from the Niger Delta region.

This visit is in continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and oil producing communities in a bid to find a workable template to ensure development of the oil rich region, and a brighter tomorrow for the people of the states.

He has pledged that the Federal Government is determined to address the issue of neglect, youth restiveness and under-development in the Niger Delta.