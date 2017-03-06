President Trump Signs New Immigration Order

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order which placed a 90-day ban on people from six majorly Muslim nations.

The immigration order, which takes effect on March 16 to limit travel disruption, includes a 120-day ban on all refugees.

The number of affected countries was reduced from seven to six, following the exclusion of Iraq from the list.

People with valid visas would also be allowed to enter the U.S.

President Trump’s spokesman, Kellyanne Conway, had said a revised order was expected from the White House since the earlier ban was blocked by a Federal Court.

The previous order suspended the entire U.S. Refugee Resettlement Programme, and also blocked citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country.

Although the decision sparked confusion among immigrants, but President Trump’s administration insisted that the ban was necessary to keep the U.S. safe from terrorism.