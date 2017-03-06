Southwest PDP Leaders Pass Vote Of Confidence On Makarfi

Southwest leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have passed a vote of confidence on the Senator Ahmed Markarfi led Caretaker Committee of the party.

The leaders also promised to give all necessary support to the Committee in restoring the good virtues of the party.

The pledged was one out of the six-point communique issued at the end of the Southwest PDP meeting held on Monday in Ado Ekiti.

The leaders also reposed confidence on the leadership of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose within the region.

In their opening remarks, Governor Fayose and the Southwest National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Eddie Olafeso, highlighted the purpose of the meeting.

At the end of the opening session, the meeting went into a closed door session after which the communique was read by the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola.

The meeting was attended by some PDP leaders in southwest Nigeria, including former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Ebenezer Babatope and all State Chairmen of the party in the region.