Tinubu, Maryam Abacha To Commission Major Projects In Borno

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected in Borno state, northeast of Nigeria on Monday, to commission 432 resettlement houses for victims of the Boko Haram insurgence.

He is also expected to commission 13 Primary and Junior Secondary Schools, a General Hospital, five Primary Healthcare centres, as well as irrigation items, mobile fish ponds among other projects.

In addition, the former Lagos State Governor ‎is expected to commission 26 luxury apartments in five detached three story buildings located in Maiduguri, to serve as residence for medical doctors working in Government Hospitals which Governor Shettima has named ‘Bola Tinubu Court’.

The Media Adviser to the state governor, said in a statement that Tinubu would be the first in the lineup of VIPs invited by Governor Kashim Shettima starting from March till the end of May 2017, to commission series of projects executed by him in the face of the Boko Haram insurgency.

It was also revealed that the wife of a former President of Nigeria, Maryam Abacha, is expected to visit the state after Mr Tinubu, to commission a 250-bed ultra-modern hospital for women and children, also named after her.

Located along Dikwa road in Maiduguri, the large hospital complex built by Governor Shettima is the first hospital dedicated for women and Zannah said reasons for honouring both Tinubu and Maryam Abacha will be explained in the course of events scheduled for the commissioning exercises.

Most of the projects to be commissioned are located in Ngamdu, Benisheikh, Mainta Kururi, Tamsukawu, Mainok and Auno villages.