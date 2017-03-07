Bayern Munich Hammer Arsenal In Champions League Clash

Bayern Munich on Tuesday inflicted an embarrassing 5-1 defeat on 10-man Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The German side are through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League 10-2 on aggregate.

The hosts seemed to have prepared for the match as Theo Walcott gave the Gunners the lead in the 20th minute.

However, the table turned around in the second half with Laurent Koscienly’s red card which saw Arsene Wenger’s men concede five goals in quick succession.

Elsewhere, defending champions Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Napoli 3-1 in San Paolo.

A brace from Sergio Ramos and a goal from Alvaro Moratta ensured that Zinedine Zidane’s men qualify for the quarter final 6-3 on aggregate.