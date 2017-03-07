ECOWAS Court Dismisses FG Application To Stop Kanu’s Suit

Channels Television
Updated March 7, 2017

ECOWASThe ECOWAS court sitting in Abuja, has dismissed an application filed by the Federal Government seeking to quash a suit filed by the self-styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

The suit by the IPOB leader is seeking his unconditional release and 800 million U.S dollars in damages.

The Federal Government in its application had asked the court to dismiss the case because it is a subject matter before the Federal High Court and the Appeal court and as such, it constitutes an abuse of court process.

Presiding judge, Justice Micah Wright-Williams, in his ruling, however dismissed the application for lacking in merit, because according to him, the ECOWAS court has the jurisdiction to hear cases of infringement of human rights.


