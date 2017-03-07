Gov. Dickson Commends Deputy’s Loyalty And Dedication

The Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has on behalf of the government and the people of the state, commended the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboriobigha John Jonah (rtd) for his continued loyalty, dedication and solidarity.

The governor made the commendation while felicitating with the deputy on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Dickson acknowledged his continued dedication in the service of the state, noting that, he has been a strong pillar in the restoration administration over the past five years.

According to him, such qualities have become sources of pride and joy to the government and people of the state.

He also stressed that he was proud of his numerous achievements, both within and outside the government.

“Your spirit, drive and hard work have added value to our government, in view of your invaluable contributions to the development of our dear our state”.

The governor then wished him happiness, more graceful years in the service of the state and prayed that God continues to keep him in good health.