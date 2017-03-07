Govt. Agency Seals Off Offices In Rivers State

The Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency (RISAA), has sealed off some financial institutions and other companies for lack of compliance to payment of signage bills.

The acting Managing Director of the agency, Chukwudi Dimkpa, who described the outdoor landscape advertising in Rivers state as pitiful, said the government over a few years has lost as 20 billion Naira.

He said the situation had come to this because the institutions failed to respond to earlier warnings.

The agency, further stressed that more actions would be taken against those who default in the payment of signage fees.

It was however not a free ride for the agency as officials of some of the institutions tried to resist being sealed off.

Some customers and bank officials on the other hand, expressed their displeasure over the operation, describing it as illegal.