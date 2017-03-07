Nearly $2m Carted Away In South African Airport Heist
Some robbery suspects on Tuesday made away with nearly two million dollars in cash from the O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa in a daring heist.
Although details of the incident are still unclear, reports said a gang broke into an airplane and stole the cash.
Spokesman for the Priority Crimes Unit, The Hawks, said a high level probe has been launched, but won’t confirm some bits of information making the rounds just yet.
These include the allegation that a Police vehicle was used in the robbery.
In 2006, a similar heist involving a current value of about 7.6 million dollars was recorded.
After a trial which lasted for six years, it was discovered that the gang colluded with airport security operatives.