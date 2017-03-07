Nigeria Signs International Energy Charter

Channels Television
Updated March 7, 2017

Nigeria Signs International Energy CharterIn a bid to boost energy security, the Federal Government has signed the International Energy Charter to provide more jobs and reduce poverty in Nigeria.

The government consequently launched a National Energy Summit, a framework to monitor collaboration with the Charter which is not a legally-binding obligation to strengthen international energy co-operation between countries.

With this, Nigeria has joined 10 other African countries and 80 signatories globally to underpin a sustainable path towards energy efficiency, technology transfer, as well as sustainable and clean energy.


