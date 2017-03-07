Ondo Police Command Decorates 86 Newly Promoted Officers

The Ondo State Police Command has decorated 86 officers newly promoted from the rank of Assistant Superitendent to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The Commissioner of Police In Ondo state, Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, decorated the newly promoted officers in her office at the command headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

In her address, the CP advised the officers that the promotion should come with higher responsibility, more diligence and commitment to duties.

She equally urged them to always be on top of their job and shun any act that could bring shame to the Nigerian Police Force.

“To promote 86 officers in a command is a thing to be thankful to God almighty for because if you work, you get rewarded and the reward is promotion and that is why all these persons who were ASPs before today have now become DSPs.

“I’ve charged them to appreciate that when you are given a higher rank, it needs higher responsibility and it means more diligence to the performance of your duties.”

On fighting crime in the state, the CP noted that the Police have made some arrests in connection with the recent killings in Ondo town and the suspects have been charged to court while some arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

“Crime fighting is the business of the police, stay on top of your job and never bring shame to the Nigerian police force. A few days back we recorded some killings in Ondo town and with the help of the people of the state, we have been able to make arrests and recover some arms and ammunition and the persons arrested have been charged to court.”

Mrs Harrison then used the opportunity to appeal to residents to synergise with the police to ensure that the society is free of crime and is safer for everyone.

The Police boss also sensitised the people of the state on the recent development in which some hoodlums block the highways at night in the bid to rob innocent travelers.

She urged residents to notify the police of any individuals who get on the road at night to commit crime.

“We cannot do it alone we must synergise with all citizens of the state to ensure we all sleep with our two eyes closed and the society is safer for us.

“We will be equal to the task to ensure we put on our highways very effective security but if you notice persons who wake up at night to get on the road to commit crime, please, report to the police.”

Some of the newly decorated officers, Henry Akingboju, Christiana Adewole and Yemi Ojumu, expressed their gladness and thanked the Police Service Commission, the Inspector General of Police as well as the Commissioner of Police.

They promised to be more diligent in their duties to the Nigerian people.