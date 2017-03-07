UN Secretary-General Visits Somalia

The famine and drought across parts of Africa is getting worse, prompting the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutterres, to visit Somalia.

Gutterres has been in the country, holding talks with President Abdullahi Farmajo Mohamed.

He told reporters that the combination of conflict, drought, climate change, diseases and cholera, is a nightmare and described his visit to the country as a form of solidarity.

This is the third time a UN Chief is visiting Somalia since 1993, two years after the then President Siad Barre was ousted, plunging the country into civil war.