Walter Onnoghen Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

Justice Walter Onnoghen has been sworn-in as the 17th substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After taking his oath of office, Onnoghen was also decorated by the Acting President with the national honour of the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON), as customary with the inauguration of CJNs.

Osinbajo also revealed that he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, and that the President had sent his good wishes to the CJN.

The Acting President believes that Justice Onnoghen is assuming the position at a crucial time in the nation’s history.

On March 1, the Senate confirmed the nomination of Mr Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The confirmation came after the Senate screened him for nearly 1 hour 15 minutes.