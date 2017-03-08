Youths Should Champion The Course Of Good Governance – Yusuf Musa

The General Manager of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), has challenged youths in the state to champion the course of good governance and rule of law in the state.

He threw the challenge when he received officials of Nasarawa State Consultative Forum in his office in Lafia, the state capital.

While speaking to the officials, he explained that democracy remains the best form of governance because of its tenets which are geared towards the provision of basic amenities at the grass roots.

He then charged the forum to bring youths from different walks of life in the state to promote the principles of democracy.

“What you should be concerned with as youths today in this country is the issue of good governance, that is what will lift you up from poverty and unemployment.

“Most of the criminality that is taking place in this country are perpetrated by youths”

He, however, lauded the efforts of the state government in repositioning the state, especially in the areas of infrastructural development and urged the forum to work towards mobilising youths at rural areas to ensure maintenance of the facilities provided.

President of the forum, Idris Ojoko, disclosed that the forum was established with a view to promoting unity and cultural values.

This, they intend to achieve through organising skill acquisition programmes, sports fiesta and cultural festival to promote peaceful coexistence.