Abia Governor Congratulates Osinbajo On His 60th Birthday

The State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a press statement issued out by the office of the Chief Press Secretary, the Governor on behalf of the great people of Abia State wishes Professor Yemi Osinbajo all round success and many more years of positive contributions to the country.

“We hope that as our Acting President gracefully grows old yearly; and as a service to God and humanity, he will continue to inspire us with his exemplary leadership and focused lifestyle.

“And as a modest and God fearing leader, it is our hope that he would continue to be an inspiration to generations.”