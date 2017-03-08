Amnesty International Lauds Army’s Resolve To Probe Rights Violations

Amnesty International has commended the Nigerian Army for its determination to investigate the alleged abuse of rights of citizens by troops on operations.

The commendation follows the setting up of a Special Board of Inquiry by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

General Buratai stressed the need to thoroughly investigate the accusations, in order to establish the truth and take appropriate actions.

Following the announcement, Nigeria’s Interim Director of Amnesty International, Makmid Kamara, said the step taken by the Army showed its willingness to bring erring personnel to justice.

“This commitment from the Nigerian Army to investigate human rights violations carried out by military personnel is encouraging.

“With our research showing that members of the Nigerian Security Forces continue to commit serious violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment, such an investigation is sorely needed.

“The military’s announcement indicates its willingness to bring those responsible for such violations to account, and deliver justice for the many victims.

“While this is clearly a positive step, Amnesty International repeats its long-standing recommendation that any inquiry into human rights violations by the Nigerian Army should be independent of the military, impartial and thorough, and its findings made public.

“All members of the military suspected of criminal responsibility, including for crimes under international law, should be brought to justice in fair trials before civilian courts without recourse to the death penalty”, Mr Kamara state.