Army Constitutes Committee To Probe Human Rights Abuse

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has set up a Special Board of Inquiry to investigate the allegations of human rights violation and abuse by troops on operations.

This follows the increasing report of alleged violation of the rights of citizens by the Nigerian Army, especially from global rights organisation, Amnesty International.

The global rights watch had on March 2 released its 2016 report which was not different from its previous reports.

The organisation accused the Nigerian Army and other security agencies of violation and abuse of rights in the course of their operations, an allegation the Army described as a lie.

Several other Nigerians have also accused the Army of rights abuse, with the most recent being that of a crippled man who was manhandled by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Prompted by these, Army authorities decided to set up a panel to address the issues.

General Buratai stressed the need to thoroughly investigate the allegations in order so establish the truth and take appropriate actions.

President of the Board, Major General Abubakar Jubrin, assured the Army Chief that the committee would do a good job in unravelling the truth.

The committee has been charged to concentrate on allegations that have not been addressed by any government agency.