Champions League: Barcelona Stage ‘Greatest Comeback’ To Oust PSG

Channels Television
Updated March 8, 2017

Champions League: Barcelona Stage 'Greatest Comeback' To Oust PSGBarcelona staged an unbelievable fightback against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash.

The Spanish giants won 6-1 at Camp Nou with goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, as well as a brace from Neymar.

PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa netted an own-goal while Edinson Cavani gave the League One side a consolation.

Consequently, the hosts’ dream came into reality with Sergi Roberto’s stoppage-time goal which helped Barcelona book a ticket in the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate.


More on Sports

Ibenge Ends Contract With DR Congo

Serena Williams Pulls Out Of Indian Wells Event

Wenger Blames Referee For Arsenal’s Huge Defeat

Bayern Munich Hammer Arsenal In Champions League Clash

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV