Champions League: Barcelona Stage ‘Greatest Comeback’ To Oust PSG
Barcelona staged an unbelievable fightback against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash.
The Spanish giants won 6-1 at Camp Nou with goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, as well as a brace from Neymar.
PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa netted an own-goal while Edinson Cavani gave the League One side a consolation.
Consequently, the hosts’ dream came into reality with Sergi Roberto’s stoppage-time goal which helped Barcelona book a ticket in the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate.
