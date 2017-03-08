Fayose Enacts Law Protecting Women’s Rights In Ekiti

As the celebration of the International Women’s Day continues across the globe, the Ekiti State Government has chosen to mark the day in a different way.

The State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday said he has enacted a law prescribing a life sentence for any man guilty of battering a woman.

The announcement was made at a rally in Ado Ekiti, where he disclosed the approval of 500 million Naira for women empowerment in Ekiti State, southwest Nigeria.

“Very irresponsible men beat their wives; this is part of what women must say no to.

“I have enacted a law, if you rape an Ekiti woman you will go in for live imprisonment,” the Governor said.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to support the welfare of women in the state, acknowledging the various roles they play in the society.

Wife of the Governor, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, believes women should not be neglected and asked them to take advantage of the state’s economic plan.

“Women should be identified and appreciated by their strengths, abilities and efforts to move the nation forward.

“I urge Ekiti women to lets us come together like never before to emphasis, ensure and realise the objective of women empowerment,” she said.

Human rights activists at the gathering also challenged the women to be bold, especially in the restructuring process of the country.

The 2017 International Women’s Day celebration, ‘Be Bold for Change’, is aimed at encouraging women across the world to believe in themselves.