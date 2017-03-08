Five Feared Dead In Ile-Ife Communal Clash

Five people are said to have been killed in a clash at the Sabo area of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Eyewitness account says the crisis started on Tuesday night when a rift broke out between a Hausa man and a Yoruba woman, leaving five people dead and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

People living and trading around the lageere, Sabo and Obalufon area of the state have all scampered for safety.

Angry mob were seen destroying goods belonging to the Hausa traders at Lageere in retaliation to the havoc done around the Sabo market.

Meanwhile, security personnel from the Army and the police are trying to restore peace to the area.