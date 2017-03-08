Ibenge Ends Contract With DR Congo

Channels Television
Updated March 8, 2017

Ibenge Ends Contract With DR Congo Democratic Republic of Congo coach, Florent Ibenge, has announced that he will not renew his contract with the national football team in June 2017.

The 55-year-old, who was appointed as leopards coach in August 2014 to fill the position that was left vacant after Claude Leroy’s departure.

He played an integral part in the team winning the 2016 African Nations Championship which was hosted by Rwanda.

Ibenge led DR Congo to two AFCON quarter-finals during the 2015 and 2017 editions.


