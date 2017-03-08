International Women’s Day: FG Earmarks 1.6bn Naira As Loans To Women

It’s International Women’s Day and the Federal Government is giving Nigerian women a gift in form of quarterly soft loans, of about 10-100,000 thousand Naira each, without collateral.

With this, the women can engage in productive enterprise.

This promise was delivered by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Jummai Alhassan at a town hall meeting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

She noted that each woman who could be artisan, farmers, market women or entrepreneur will be entitled to between 10,000 and 100,000 Naira and will have a month grace before repayment for six months.

She also urged women to take advantage to improve on their businesses in order for poverty to be reduced in the country.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ayinke Saka also commended the Federal Government for the programme which she said will complement that of the state government in empowering the womenfolk.