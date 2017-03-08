International Women’s Day: Yobe Women Seek For Gender Quality

Women in Yobe on Wednesday joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2017 International Women’s Day Celebration.

A member of the One Champion campaign in Yobe state, Ms Rosemary Yahaya decried the pathetic situation of women in insurgency state which she says has suffered all forms of discrimination and molestation.

She also seeked for gender equality and called on relevant authorities to empower all women and ensure inclusive and quality education.

Ms Rosemary Yahaya further called on all stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond to take action in the fight to end all forms of discrimination against women as well as early marriage, hawking, early pregnancy and force marriage amongst others.

Girl education according to her does not only bring the immediate benefit, it is seen to be the best investment in a nation’s development.

“Girls are one of the most powerful forces for change in the world; when their rights are recognised, their needs are met , and their voice are heard, they drive positive change in their families, communities, nation and the world.

Our Society she says must be free from all sorts of gender discrimination and inequality.