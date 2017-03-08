Nasarawa Assembly Speaker Calls For Local Government Reforms

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker Abdullahi Balarabe, has called on newly appointed executives of the state Local Government Commission to portray their experience, so as to achieve success in the reform of activities in the local government.

He made the call while screening the members during plenary at the Assembly complex.

The Speaker who presided over the screening commended the Governor for sending in names of men of proven integrity, to man affairs at the commission of the third tier of government.

Concerned about how to overcome the percentage payments of the local government employees, he asked the chairman nominee questions in that regard.

Responding, the chairman nominee of the commission, Barrister Sani Bawa said they he will do all within his confine to overcome the plight that has affected the local government administration in the state.

“I became baffled when I discovered that salaries of workers are just being paid 30 percent, ranging from 20 percent to 70 percent, at times 60 percent. It’s a big problem to me and not only to me but to the state ”

“Although the statutory allocation coming from the Federal Government is a little below what was collected before, what is actually happening? I usually ask myself the question, there must be a problem and we must find out what actually is the problem”, he said.

Satisfied with the response, the speaker asked the nominees to take a bow and leave.

A motion for their confirmation was moved by the House leader, Umar Tanko Tunga and seconded by the Minority Leader, Mohammed Alkali

The Speaker used the opportunity to announce receipt of a petition from some concerned citizens in Toto Local Government Area of the state on the misrepresentation of map of Toto by the Nasarawa Geographic Information System(NAGIS).

He then referred the petition to the Joint House Committees on Petitions, Lands and Local Government for prompt consideration.

With the confirmation of the chairman and commissioners of the Nasarawa state local government commission, it is expected that there will be a visible change in the affairs of Local Government administration in the state.