Nigeria Not Listed On Immigration Order – U.S.

The U.S. Government has clarified that there is no reason for Nigerians with valid visas to postpone or cancel their travel to the United States.

The clarification was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The U.S. Embassy stated that Nigeria was not named in the Executive Order on Immigration issued on March 6 by the White House.

It added that there was no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. Government authorisation from entering the United States.

The clarification followed conflicting reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

While Honourable Dabiri-Erewa said she got reports that Nigerians were being denied entry into the U.S. on arrival, the Ministry insisted that the claims were false.