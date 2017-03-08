Passengers Express Mixed Feelings As Kaduna Airport Begins

With few hours to the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja for repair of its dilapidated runways, the Kaduna Airport which is the alternative airport has come back to life with activities, as some airlines have resumed flight operations at the Airport.

The day is here as the Federal Government Closes the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for repair starting from midnight.

With Abuja bound flights now diverted to Kaduna, preparations are also in top gear as airlines and aviation workers make final arrangements to ensure a smooth operation.

At the check in counter inside the new terminal building, passengers queued to obtain their tickets and process their traveling documents.

The police, Customs and Immigration officials were also on ground to provide the necessary security checks to ensure safety of passengers and their luggage.

While many of the foreign airlines have indicated that they are not ready to operate to Kaduna because of huge logistics, Ethiopian Airline has landed at the airport to resume international flight operations.

At exactly 11:30 on Wednesday, the Ethiopian Airline opened landing operations at the International Wing of the airport in the admiration of passengers and aviation workers.

The arrival of the international carrier signals the commencement of both domestic and international flight operations at Kaduna airport.

Security has equally been beefed up at the airport and its environs.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, Joshak Habila who is on ground to monitor the exercise throws more light on the arrangement.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has designated three out posts along the Kaduna -Abuja highway and near the airport for emergency situation.

While, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says it had licensed over 200 taxis and buses to operate shuttle services from the Kaduna International Airport beginning from Wednesday.

Some passengers who arrived the Airport from Abuja to board their flight outside the country say the ordeal of getting through the terminal building of the airport and process their papers is better imagined than experienced.

But, there are also those who were satisfied with the level of facilities and services at the airport .

Reacting to the complains made by some passengers, the Managing Director of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) Saleh Dunoma , says there is no cause for alarm as all teething challenges that will hamper smooth operations will be addressed today.

He assured that FAAN and other relevant agencies will intervene in the current sad experience at the airport and create an environment that gives passengers respect and dignity while they use the airport.

By midnight when the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport would be shut down for repairs of its runway, all Abuja bound flights will be diverted to Kaduna, and many stakeholders are expecting that all facilities would be put in place to ensure comfort and safety of passengers.