Wenger Blames Referee For Arsenal’s Huge Defeat

Coach Arsene Wenger has blamed centre referee, Anastasios Sidiropoulos for Arsenal’s big loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman accused the referee of awarding an unjust penalty in favour of the German side and sending defender Laurent Koscielny off the pitch during the UEFA Champions League tie at the Emirates.

The loss was the Gunners’ fifth defeat in seven games and their biggest home defeat since 1998.

Bayern Munich inflicted an embarrassing 5-1 defeat on 10-man Arsenal to qualify for the next round of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, defending champions Real Madrid also came from behind to defeat Napoli 3-1 in San Paolo.