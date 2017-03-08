Wike Assures Investors Of Land And Tax Relief In Rivers State

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has invited foreign and local investors to take advantage of the rapid developmental strides of his administration, to invest in all sectors of the state’s economy, in order to create jobs.

Governor Wike stated that first-time investors in sectors such as tourism and hospitality, housing and property development, as well as agriculture and ICT skills development, would receive attractive tax incentives and easy access to land in the state.

Addressing a group of foreign journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Austin Tam-George who spoke of the government’s tax plan, also dismissed security concerns about the state, saying that Rivers state is among the safest destinations for investment in the country.

“The narrative that Rivers state is unsafe is an ugly slander against the state by a disgruntled political opposition”, the commissioner said, adding that as the oil and gas hub in the country, Rivers state has offered the highest return on investment in Nigeria since 1958.

Dr Tam-George said that activities marking the Golden Jubilee celebrations in Rivers state in May would showcase the different opportunities for investment in the state.

Present at the media briefing were correspondents from the BBC, AFP, Duetch Welle, VOA, Xinhua, CCTV, the publishers of The Trent, among others.