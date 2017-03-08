Yobe Governor Approves Recruitment Into State University, Civil Service

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the employment of 90 Degree and HND holders of various fields into the state civil service.

The 90 employees have been placed at the Science and Technical Schools Board (STSB), the Teaching Service Board (TSB) and other ministries and departments.

In a statement issued by the Head of Service Dauda Yahaya, called on candidates who have applied for jobs with the state government to check with the office of the Head of Service at the Governor’s Office for details and guidance.

The Governor according to the statement, has also approved the appointment of Professor Babagana Ahmed as Provost of the newly established College of Medical Sciences of the Yobe State University (YSU), Damaturu.

Until his appointment, Professor Ahmed was an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialist with the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The governor also approved other appointments for the Yobe State University, with Dr. Mahmood Kayode, an associate Professor from the University of Ilorin to the Faculty of Law at the Yobe State University; Dr. Yagana Babakura Imam as senior lecturer in Yobe State University’s Business Administration Department and Dr. Abubakar Bukar Kagu, a chief magistrate with the State Ministry of Justice, as senior lecturer at the Civil Law Department of the Yobe State University.

The statement revealed that Governor Gaidam has also approved the appointment of Alkali Umara Usman as Provost of the College of Agriculture, Gujba.

Before his appointment, Alkali Usman was in acting capacity as the substantive provost of the institution.