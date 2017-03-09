Apo Killing: Court Sentences Two Policemen To Death

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced two policemen to death, for killing six spare parts dealers on June 8th 2005, in Apo.

The two policemen, Ezekiel Acheneje and Emmanuel Baba were found guilty of extra judicial killing of Augustine Arebun and Anthony Nwokike.

Six policemen were charged to court for culpable homicide on a nine count charge brought by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge, Justice Isyaku Bello has dismissed the case against three defendants for lack of proof.

Justice Bello described the action of the two policemen as callous and barbaric saying by law they were supposed to preserve the lives of innocent citizens.

The six spare part dealers were murdered by the policemen in a controversial circumstance 12 years ago.