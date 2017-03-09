Archbishop Of Canterbury Visits President Buhari

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the most senior bishop in the Church of England, Hon. Justin Portal Welby (rtd), has visited Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The President confirmed the visit on Thursday in a tweet saying: “very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon”.

Also in February, a National Assembly delegation led by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, arrived London to visit President Buhari.

He has been on vacation in London, where he has also been attending to his health.

The President embarked on the 10-day vacation on January 23 and was billed to return to work on February 6, 2017.

He, however, wrote to the National Assembly on February 5, informing the House of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has since been performing his duties as Acting President.

Meanwhile, many have continued to call on the President to speak to Nigerians from his vacation base.

A Professor of International law and Jurisprudence at the University of Lagos, Akin Oyebode, in an interview, had said that Nigerians have a right to know the whereabouts of their president and it would only be fair for him to address citizens in order to dispel rumors in the country about his health.

Meanwhile, a Management Consultant, Adetokunbo Adedeji, has urged Nigerians to focus on what is important, which is governance, rather than the President absence.