Customs Impounds Contraband Goods Worth 172 Million Naira

The Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS) Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri Imo State has seized contraband goods with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of 172 million Naira.

This is in a bid to reduce the menace of smuggling and illegal importation of goods into the country.

While displaying the seized items at the Abia/Imo command headquarters of the federal operations unit zone C, the Area Comptroller in the zone, Mohammed Garba said 1 by 40 feet truck containing 254 bales of second hand clothing, one container load of timber and 1 by 20 feet container with 842 cartons of machetes as well as various exotic vehicles all seized along Owerri-Onitsha-Benin expressway and Owerri-Port Harcourt expressway.

Comptroller Mohammed however expressed regret that smugglers and their partners in crime have stubbornly refused to desist from these obnoxious business, resulting in huge loss of revenue to the federal government despite government stiff penalties against culprits.

He said the Nigerian Customs Service will continue to beam her touch light on smugglers, their collaborators and agents until the battle against smuggling is won.

He said “despite the Federal Government’s obvious stiff penalties against culprits, some smugglers and their partners in crime have stubbornly refused to purge themselves of these obnoxious business resulting in huge loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

“I want to say that the NCS is better equipped, mobilized and motivated more than ever before and would continue to beam her touch light on smugglers, their collaborators and their agents until the battle against smuggling is won”.

“I want to appreciate the continued co-operation and supports of some members of the public and other sister agencies that have patriotically assisted the NCS with information bordering on smuggling, I enjoin them to sustain the spirit in the interest of the nation and her economy”. Mohammed said