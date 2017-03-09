Enugu Govt. Tasks Security Personnel On Counter Terrorism

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has called on security personnel and agencies in the state to take security workshops seriously in order to improve the fight against crime in the state.

Speaking at the national sensitisation workshop on the implementation of the National Counter Terrorism Strategy, the governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, G.O.C Ajah, said the training is coming at the right time when security issues are at the peak in the nation.

“I commend the Federal Government for this initiative aimed at sensitising the populace and more importantly, the security agencies on necessary counter terrorism strategies and proactive measures, as well as the need for building necessary capacity to enable us contain emerging security issues and challenges in the country”.

Furthermore, he expressed optimism that the training and enlightenment is generally the most fundamental weapon used in fighting insecurity thereby urging participants to ensure that lessons learned from it are well deployed.

“I urge all participants to approach the programme with due seriousness and commitment and to ensure that the lessons learned from it are fully utilised to enhance peace and security in the country”.