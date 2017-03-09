House Calls For Installation Of Landing System

In order to ensure safety, the House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to install landing systems in all federal airports.

In a motion by Hon. Ogariwey Enwo, airlines operate in low visibility conditions in the country, putting passengers at risk.

This is inline with the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repair of its dilapidated runways.

While the Kaduna Airport which is the alternative airport has come back to life with activities, some airlines have resumed flight operations at the Airport.

Also, preparations are in top gear as airlines and aviation workers are making final arrangements to ensure a smooth operation.