Imo First Lady Challenges Women For Governance

The wife of the Imo State governor, Nkechinyere Okorocha has called on the government to give women a chance in governance and public offices.

She maintained that the importance of women in the development of the society can not be overemphasized.

In line with the International Women’s Day, themed “Be Bold for Change” the wife of the Imo state governor urged women to take advantage of the theme of this year’s programme and plan on ways of attaining greatness in all ramifications.

“As women we have to take advantage of this year’s theme and plan, we have to go back to the drawing board and realize that out importance on this earth can not be overemphasized.

“We will have to take up more responsibilities and challenges to shape the world and make it a better place.

“The government will have to increase the opportunity given to women, in all sectors of the economy and I am sure we will not disappoint the society” she added.