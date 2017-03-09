Kaduna Airport: About 16 Flights Operated Before Noon

It has been a busy day at the Kaduna International Airport, as local airlines arrive in their numbers.

About 16 inbound and 16 outbound flights operated before noon.

Most passengers have mixed feelings about the transit arrangement while some are excited as the bus and train services are free.

About five passenger loads of buses have departed out of Kaduna for Abuja.

On Wednesday, at exactly 11:30 am the Ethiopian Airline opened landing operations at the International Wing of the airport in the admiration of passengers and aviation workers.

The arrival of the international carrier signals the commencement of both domestic and international flight operations at Kaduna airport.

Security has equally been beefed up at the airport and its environs.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, Joshak Habila was on ground to monitor the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps has designated three out posts along the Kaduna -Abuja highway and near the airport for emergency situation.

While, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says it had licensed over 200 taxis and buses to operate shuttle services from the Kaduna International Airport beginning from Wednesday.