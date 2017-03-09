Kaduna Airport: An Inconvenience To Nigerians – Adetokunboh Obayan

The Former Head, Chilled Foods LTD, Adetokunboh Obayan, says the Kaduna Airport is an inconvenience to Nigerians, because of the risk of life and property plying the road.

He expressed hope that the six weeks of Abuja Airport closure won’t exceed.

Mr. Obayan, who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, said that one of the biggest challenges we have in Nigeria is that when we communicate decision, we communicate them as fait accompli and then justify them without recognizing the stress the people would have gone through.

U.S Travel Ban

Mr Obayan said government or leaders who stand to represent the nation need to look at how it affects people on the other side.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the U.S to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.

A statement signed in Abuja by Special Assistant on Media to Dabiri-Erewa, Abdurrahman Balogun, said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by the office of the SSA.

“In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria.”

“In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled.”

Dabiri-Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the U.S immigration authorities.”