Osinbajo Fully Supports ECOWAS-led Mediation Process

The Nigerian Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the nation’s commitment to support the ECOWAS-led mediation process, and the full swift restoration of peace in Guinea-Bissau.

He said this after a closed door meeting with the Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Embalo, in Kaduna State.

The meeting lasted for over 45 minutes and had in attendance, the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bukar Ibrahim, Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Bala Bantex, top security officials and other government functionaries.

Speaking to reporters after the closed door meeting, Prof. Osinbajo expressed deep concern over the protracted political and institutional crisis, due to the inability of political stakeholders to reach a lasting and consensual solution.

He however, said that as longtime allies, the Nigerian government will continue to partner with Guinea-Bissau in the areas of security and economy.

Guinea-Bissau has been in the throes of power struggle since August 2015, following the removal of the Prime Minister, Domingos Pereira by the country’s President, Jose Vaz.