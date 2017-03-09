IGP Deploys Police Special Intervention Force To Ile-Ife

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, has deployed Police Special Intervention Force to Ile-Ife, Osun state, following the clash that occurred on March 8, 2017 and resulted in the loss of innocent lives as well as destruction of property worth Millions of Naira.

The Special Intervention Force, comprises Five units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) specially trained Anti-Riot Policemen, Five Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit, SIB, detachment of EOD, Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), with their Headquarters in Ile-Ife.

They would be led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja and their operations would cover the entire Ile-Ife and environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Osun State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh O. Moshood.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that the Police Special Intervention Forces are already on the ground working in synergy with the Osun State Police Command to ensure that total peace and normalcy is restored and sustained in Ile-Ife and environs.

“To achieve success in the operations, the Force will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandates, Police standard operations procedures and rule of engagement. The Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on Ile-Ife and environs by the Osun state government.

“The personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force will carry out 24 hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search; continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest promptly trouble makers, their sponsors and nip in the bud, any further attempt to cause violence and other criminalities in the general area.

“The deployment of the personnel will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, Government and private infrastructures and facilities in Ile-Ife and environs.

“Joint Investigation Team made up of Personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, (FSARS), SIP and Osun State Police Command CIID headed by an experienced Commissioner of Police under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCIID), are already in Ile-Ife and have succeeded in arresting the arrow-head and principal suspect including some of his thugs that caused the death of most of the innocent victims.”

Idris, therefore, called on citizens to support security officials in eliminating crime in the state.

“Traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their responsibilities, and propagate peace, demonstrate love, and tolerance to promote harmonious co-existence with their fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic inclinations and differences.”

The Police boss then assured residents of adequate security and protection of their lives and property.

He urged them to be law abiding and to give a chance for peace to prevail.