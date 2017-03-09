Rohr Calls Olarenwaju Kayode To Replace Osimhen In Friendlies

The Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up Olarenwaju Kayode for their friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso later in March.

The Austria Vienna striker has been invited to replace Wolfsburg’s Victor Osimhen, who has been ruled out of the matches owing to an injury.

Kayode has yet to make his debut for the Super Eagles, though he has represented Nigeria at the youth level, notably playing in the 2009 Under-17 World Cup and Under-20 World Cup in 2011 and 2013.

Nigeria would face Senegal on March 23 and Burkina Faso on March 27.

Both matches would be held at the Hive Stadium in London.