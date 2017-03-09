Sterling Bank Launches One Woman Initiative

Sterling Bank Plc has launched a One Woman Initiative aimed at empowering the Nigerian woman.

The initiative is in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, observed on March 8 across the world.

It is one of those put together by several organisations in the bid to show solidarity to Nigerian woman with the aim of giving her a voice in the shaping of our present world.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager, Corporate Banking of the Sterling Bank, Moji Bakare, said the bank believes in the potentials of the Nigerian woman adding that the One Woman Initiative is designed to offer her the best possible life.