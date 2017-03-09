Troops Carry Out Clearance Operations In Borno

Troops of the 212 Battalion and 233 Battalion, 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in conjunction with elements of Civilian JTF have successfully carried out clearance operations in some towns in Borno.

The operations were carried out at Lawanti, Musari, Bori and Gonizalari towns in Magumeri Local Government Area of the state.

During the operation, it was further gathered that the terrorists often come to the village on motorcycles to extort money and cart away with foodstuffs.