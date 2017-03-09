Troops Carry Out Clearance Operations In Borno

Channels Television
Updated March 9, 2017

troops2Troops of  the 212 Battalion and 233 Battalion, 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in conjunction with elements of Civilian JTF have successfully carried out clearance operations in some towns in Borno.

The operations were carried out at Lawanti, Musari, Bori and Gonizalari townstroops3 in Magumeri Local Government Area of the state.

During the operation, it was further gathered that the terrorists often come to the village on motorcycles to extort troops4money and cart away with foodstuffs.


More on Local

House Calls For Installation Of Landing System

Imo First Lady Challenges Women For Governance

Customs Impounds Contraband Goods Worth 172 Million Naira

Youths Should Champion The Course Of Good Governance – Yusuf Musa

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV