Buhari Has Returned With New Vigour – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) believes that President Muhammadu Buhari is now well rested and has returned with new vigour.

The party declared in a statement that the President is back with optimism to fix Nigeria’s challenges and fulfill the promises the party made to Nigerians during the 2015 elections.

The statement which was issued on Friday by the APC spokesman, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, also thanked President Buhari for following due process.

“We thank the President for following due process and properly handing over to his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and thereby saving the country the needless controversies and crises that we experienced in the past.

“The party also commend the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for competently holding fort on behalf of Mr President and for his loyalty and commitment to the Change Agenda of our party.

“We thank Nigerians and all men and women of goodwill who have been praying for the health and safe return of the President and note that the government is fully committed to the party’s manifesto of change, couched on true transformation in every area of national life”.