Buhari Thanks Nigerians For Their Support And Prayers

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is well rested and has got the best treatment available, to be back home and continue with the job of governance.

The president who was speaking at the Presidential Villa on return from his trip abroad, thanked Nigerian Muslims and Christians for their prayers.

He said he cannot recall being so sick as a young man even as a military man, while commending the doctors for the growth in technology in the health sector.

He said Nigeria will continue whether he is here or not observing that, age and military experience remains his own strength.

He advised Nigerians to take education very seriously and that all efforts must be made to educate the Nigerian child.

He said that he chose to return on a weekend while the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will continue with the good work as he continues to rest.

The President added that he is recuperating very well and believes in the efficacy of prayers, even as he calls on Nigerians to trusts the ability of his Vice President.

He was received by the Vice President and other government officials.

The President was convoyed to the First Lady’s Conference Room for a short reception that featured welcome speeches from the representatives of the state governors, the Service Chiefs, Ministers and the Vice President.